Foxborough, Massachusetts Obituaries
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Jimmy Cherico
Jimmy Cherico, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, in the arms of his loving wife, Marianne. A Foxborough legend, Jimmy (or "Chico" to his older friends) was beloved by many. Family and friends came from near and far to say good-bye once Jimmy's medical team advised... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2022.
Friday, March 18, 2022
James E. Cherico Jr.
James Cherico's passing on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy invites... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Mar. 18, 2022.
Thursday, March 17, 2022
ROSEMARIE JONES
JONES, Rosemarie Age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Jones, Sr. Loving mother of Janice M. Jones of Plainville, Robert A. Jones, Jr., and his wife, Lisa, of Beverly, and the late Johnny Jones, and his partner... Read More
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Published in Boston Globe from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2022.
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Curtis J. Fralic
Curtis J. Fralic, age 70, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice with his sister by his side. He was the son of the late Dorothy (Metzger) Budd. Curtis was born on January 15, 1952 in Weston, Ontario, Canada and immigrated to Foxborough in 1961 where... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2022.
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Donald A Baker
Donald A. Baker, age 89, of Millis, formerly of Foxborough, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston. Don was born on August 20, 1932 in Pownal, ME. He was the owner/operator of DA Baker Construction in Foxborough for many years. Don... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2022.
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Arthur Manoogian
Arthur Manoogian, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was employed at the former Foxboro Company for over forty years. Arthur enjoyed country music, following the stock market and was a Braves fan. He was a long-time communicant of St... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2022.
Joseph Lewis Septelka Jr.
Joseph Lewis Septelka, Jr. age 84 passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. He was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Dales) Septelka. Joe was born on December 24, 1937 in Stoughton and was a graduate of Boston Trade... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2022.
Monday, March 7, 2022
Lisa Marie Flacco
Lisa Flacco's passing on Thursday, March 3, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy invites... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Mar. 7, 2022.
Friday, March 4, 2022
Mary Carolyn Barrett
Mary Carolyn Barrett, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on March 1, 2022 She was the daughter of the late Dr. Francis and Florence Buckley of Foxborough. Mary Carolyn was born on August 15, 1936, in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard .She was a life-long resident of Foxboro graduating... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2022.
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Robert E "Bob" Anderson
Robert "Bob" E. Anderson, age 67, went home to his Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 26th after a three year battle with cancer. He was the son of Laura "Jean" (Jette) Anderson and the late Lloyd "Ken" Anderson. Bob was born on February 6, 1955 in Attleboro. He graduated from Mansfield... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2022.
Margie H. O'Connor (Baj)
Margie H. (Baj) O'Connor, age 70, of Foxborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Pasiechik) Baj. Margie was born on December 10, 1951 in Northampton, MA... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2022.
Margie H. O'Connor
Margie H. O'Connor Foxborough, MA — Margie H. (Baj) O'Connor, age 70, of Foxborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Pasiechik) Baj. Margie was born on... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 2, 2022.
David L. Wildman
David L. Wildman, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on February 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Percy and Barbara (Johnson) Wildman. David was born on January 4, 1947 in Manchester, NH. He was employed as a corporate controller for Heublein in Hartford, CT, & most... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2022.
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Rita Ellen Caiani
Rita Ellen (Chichetto) Caiani, age 97, previously of Roslindale, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 24, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James V. and Helen (Flaherty) Chichetto. Rita was born on September 1, 1924... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 1, 2022.
Monday, February 28, 2022
Rita Ellen Caiani (Chichetto)
Rita Ellen (Chichetto) Caiani, age 97, previously of Roslindale, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 24, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James V. and Helen (Flaherty) Chichetto. Rita was born on September 1, 1924... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2022.
Paul R Civitarese
Paul R. Civitarese, age 74, of Foxborough, passed away at home surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on February 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Raphael and Marjorie (Arnott) Civitarese. Paul was married for 47 years to Donna Marie (Cherry). He was the loving father... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2022.
Saturday, February 26, 2022
RITA CAIANI
CAIANI, Rita Age 97, previously of Roslindale, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 24, 2022, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James V. and Helen (Flaherty) Chichetto. Rita was born on September 1, 1924, the youngest of... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Boston Globe from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2022.
Friday, February 25, 2022
Carla Lee Willette
Carla Willette's passing on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Feb. 25, 2022.
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Philip T. Clark Jr.
Philip T. Clark, Jr. of Taunton MA, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on February 18, 2022. Philip is preceded by his wife Rena, brother Brian, and parents, Mary (Landry) and Philip Sr. Philip leaves behind his daughters, Kristin Vincent of Taunton and Andrea Pope and her... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2022.
Edmund Waitkevich Jr.
Edmund Waitkevich, Jr., 85, of Hernando, FL passed away February 14, 2022 at Advent Hospital in Ocala, FL. Ed was born in Norwood, MA, son of the late Ada and Edmund Waitkevich, Sr. Ed was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He worked as a police officer for the towns... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2022.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Donald B. Leighton
Donald Leighton's passing on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Feb. 19, 2022.
Friday, February 18, 2022
Georgette M. Dodge (Theberge)
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Georgette M. Dodge of Foxborough, MA announces her passing on February 3, 2022. Surrounded by her loving family, Georgette passed away peacefully at the Maples Nursing Home in Wrentham, MA. Devoted wife for over fifty years of the late George... Read More
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2022.
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Edward J. Callahan
Edward J Callahan age 86 of Foxborough passed away peacefully on Thursday February 10, 2022 at his vacation home in Marco Island Florida. He was the son of the late James and Bertha (Keating) Callahan. Ed was born May 24,1935 in Jamaica Plain and a graduate of Commerce High School... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2022.
Garrick A. "Gary" Richardson
Garrick "Gary" A. Richardson, age 77, passed away surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on February 12, 2022 at Boston Medical Center. He was the son of the late John Smith and Florence (Pearson) Richardson. Gary was born on October 3, 1944 in Bermuda where he was educated... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2022.
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Louisa W. McKay (Milbery)
Louisa W. (Milbery) McKay, of Foxborough, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on February 9, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James and Freida (Lyon) Milbery and wife of the late Raymond E. McKay. Louisa was born on March... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2022.
Friday, February 11, 2022
Ralph E Calderwood
Ralph E. Calderwood, age 75, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Kellaway) Calderwood. Ralph was born on March 1, 1946 in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School,... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2022.
Kathleen Mary Jackson Dent
Kathleen Mary Jackson Dent, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022. Kathleen was born on 2/20/35 in the town of Waddington in Lancashire, England, where she was raised by her parents, Margaret Coates and Harold Jackson. She had three siblings, Ian, Peter, and Joe Jackson... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2022.
Scott Allen Wood
Scott Allen Wood, 62, died February 6, 2022 at the Plymouth Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Born May 31, 1959, he was the son of the late Bruce T. and Brenda E (Liedka) Wood. Scott was raised in Mansfield, Massachusetts and was a 1977 graduate of Mansfield High School. More... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2022.
Thursday, February 10, 2022
John Paul Burke
John Paul Burke, age 74, of Foxborough, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Francis and Catherine (Tompkins) Burke. John was born on July 26, 1947 in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Trade High School, Class of 1965. He and his wife Linda Marie... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2022.
Allen R. McKenna
Allen R. McKenna, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Foxborough on February 2, 2022. He was the son of the late James and Bertha (Morrissey) McKenna. Allen was born on June 30, 1952 in Boston and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. He proudly served his country... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2022.
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
DAVID SPENCER CAMERON
CAMERON, David Spencer Age 73, of Foxborough and New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Canton, passed away on February 3, 2022, after a heroic fight against Multiple Myeloma and Covid-19. David was born on March 25, 1948 to John and Gertrude Cameron. He was predeceased by his siblings... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2022.
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Paul V. Emerick
Paul V. Emerick, age 52, of Quincy, formally of Dorchester, passed away on February 5, 2022. Son of the late Stanley F. Emerick, Sr. and Roberta (Harrison) Edwards. Devoted brother of Stanley Emerick, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Colchester, CT, Kimberly and her husband David Cangiano... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 8, 2022.
Monday, February 7, 2022
Ture R. Hagman
Ture Hagman's passing on Saturday, February 5, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Feb. 7, 2022.
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Katherine "Kay" Regan
Katherine Regan's passing on Thursday, February 3, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Feb. 5, 2022.
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Keizer (Flanagan)
Of Foxborough February 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward Keizer. Loving mother of Linda Borghi and her husband Steven of Mansfield, Robert Messina of Dedham, David Messina and Crystal of Dedham, and the late Philip Messina. Grandmother of Michael, Brandon, Derek, and Aleesa... Read More
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 3, 2022.
Diane D. Towle (Leon)
Diane D. (Leon) Towle, age 80, of Foxborough, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, after a brave battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed into eternity. Born in Boston, MA on April 10, 1941, she was a loving daughter... Read More
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2022.
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
ELIZABETH L. "BETTY" KEIZER (FLANAGAN)
KEIZER, Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Flanagan) Of Foxborough, February 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward Keizer. Loving mother of Linda Borghi and her husband Steven of Mansfield, Robert Messina of Dedham, David Messina and Crystal of Dedham, and the late Philip Messina. Grandmother... Read More
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Published in Boston Globe from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2022.
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Douglas Towne Thayer
Douglas Towne Thayer, age 60, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Douglas was born on December 19, 1961 in New Haven, CT. He earned his BA from Dartmouth College in NH and MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management in AZ. ... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2022.
Friday, January 28, 2022
Kayla Dee Lynch
Kayla Lynch's passing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Glenna Smith (Lessard)
Glenna (Lessard) Smith, age 74, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Smith of Dighton and daughter of the late William Lessard and Clarissa (Jones) Lessard Morse of Foxboro. She was the sister of the late Bruce... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2022.
Monday, January 24, 2022
Franciszek Zaleski
Franciszek Zaleski, age 100, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family at his home in Foxborough. He was the beloved husband of the late Irena Zofia (Kusch) Zaleski. They were happily married for 66 years. Franciszek was born in Krag... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2022.
Friday, January 21, 2022
Claire Ann Rex
Claire Ann Rex - February 1, 1931 – January 15, 2022. Peacefully passed surrounded by her family and caregivers. From modest beginnings to 68 years of marriage and six children with William Rex, Ann Rex - was a devoted, pragmatic and compassionate wife, mother, sister, friend and... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2022.
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Christopher W. Paquin
Christopher W. Paquin, age 29, passed away unexpectedly January 10, 2022 in Boston. Chris was the son of Harvey Paquin, Jr. of North Attleboro and Doreen Paquin of Smithfield, RI. Chris was born on April 30, 1992 in Boston and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School. Chris... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2022.
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Jeffrey R. Scott
Jeffrey R. Scott, PhD, age 43 of Foxborough, passed away on Friday, January14, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Melyssa J. (Burridge) Scott, to whom he was wed on September 24, 2005 and the loving and devoted father of Emma and Laura Scott. Born in Ontario, Canada on June 19,... Read More
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2022.
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
William L. Dempsey
William Dempsey's passing on Saturday, January 15, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 18, 2022.
Monday, January 17, 2022
Richard Charles Lyons
Richard Lyons's passing on Friday, December 31, 2021 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2022.
Kathleen "Kathi" Murphy
Kathleen Murphy's passing on Friday, December 31, 2021 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2022.
Neil F. Murphy
Neil Murphy's passing on Friday, December 17, 2021 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy invites... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ann Rex
Ann Rex's passing on Saturday, January 15, 2022 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy invites... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2022.
Bryan John Sheehan
Bryan Sheehan's passing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, MA. Legacy... Read More
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Roberts & Sons Funeral Home on Jan. 17, 2022.
