Sharon Ann Kemerer (Geleske)

Sharon Kemerer peacefully passed in her sleep on March 5, 2022. Sharon was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on July 6, 1950, to Merrill and Janet Kemerer, the third of their three daughters. She grew up in Winneconne, Wisconsin, before graduating in 1968. Shari went on to have a wonderful... Read More

