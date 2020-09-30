Laubmeier, Sylvia Agnes (Layton)

SAUK CITY - Sylvia Agnes (Layton) Laubmeier, age 94, passed away peacefully Sept. 25, 2020, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, Sauk City, Wis. She was born June 7, 1926, in Paragould, Ark., the youngest of six children, to the late Sylvester and Imma (Ballard) Layton.

After her mother, a few years later her father, and then her stepmother all passed away early in Sylvia's childhood, she lived with her very kind maternal grandmother, Pearl Ballard. At age 11, Sylvia moved closer to two of her brothers who had settled in the Spring Green area. She eventually found a home on a farm near Plain, Wis., with Ed and Celie Ederer, who became Sylvia's loving surrogate parents.

Sylvia married Wilbert (Bill) Laubmeier on April 11, 1944, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Plain. For 23 years, Sylvia and Bill raised their five children on a farm five miles east of Plain where she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening, canning and lovingly caring for her family. In 1970, she and Bill moved to Sauk City, Wis.

Sylvia found great joy in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, as well as bowling, playing Sheepshead, reading and watching sports. Above all else, though, she treasured her Catholic faith, spending countless hours praying, watching EWTN and the weekly Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities Mass.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Ron (Peg) of Baraboo, Diane Frey of Sauk City and Joe (Kathy) of Madison; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Huismann of Waunakee; and grandchildren, Kim, Reg, R.J., Maria, Phyl, John, Angela, Seth, Justin, Travis, Andrew and Matt. She also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren, one foster great-grandchild and two more great-grandchildren on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; children, Phyllis and John; and son-in-law, Dave Frey. Sylvia was the last living member of her family and was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim, Al and Finas; and sisters, Effie Giesler and Christine Richards.

A heartfelt thank you goes to Dr. Mary Campbell, the staff at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, Agrace Hospice (Kevin Klingmeyer) and the priests of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish for their compassionate care.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Sauk Prairie, 815 19th St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578, or Catholic Charities of Madison, 702 S. High Point Rd., Suite 201, Madison, WI 53719.