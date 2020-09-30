Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Sellmeyer

Sellmeyer, Robert J. "Bob"

MIDDLETON - Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born on Nov. 2, 1960, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Edgar and Irene (Zeph) Sellmeyer.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marianne (Ronald) Halverson; sister-in-law, Joann Sellmeyer; and nephews, Michael (Melissa) and Mark (Stephanie) Sellmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Irene; and his brother, William Sellmeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at ST, ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St, Verona, with Father Rob Butz presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH
301 N Main St, Verona, Indiana
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH
301 N Main St, Verona, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Bob was one of God’s bright lights here in this dark world. He strove to be a holy man who was quietly serving the Lord however he could despite his pain and discomfort. There were many days when I saw Bob limping while serving mass or wince a bit while praying on his knees, but he never complained. He would tell me how Holy Mother Mary would have asked him to do something and he did it without question. I am sure God met him with open arms saying “ Well done good and faithful servant! Now come and receive your reward in heaven.” It was a blessing to have known him. Thank you Bob for your wonderful example!
Pam Heyde
Friend
September 28, 2020