Wirth, Kathleen Kirwan (Church)

CROSS PLAINS - On a beautiful May morning in 1931, Richard and Agatha Church welcomed their first child. It had been a difficult birth, and the family was grateful that a healthy baby girl was born. They named her Kathleen Kirwan after her maternal grandmother. The Depression was very much part of most lives, but Madison was special. With its lakes for swimming and skating and hills for climbing, its great university filled with music and theater, and tree-lined streets of friendly neighborhoods, it was a wonderful place for a child to grow up. Kathleen had a typical Madison youth, playing tennis at West High, enjoying the Arboretum, Friday night football at Breese Stevens field, Vilas Park, Picnic Point, and all the spectacular things Madison offered. She attended West High School, graduating in 1949. Many of her classmates went on to the University, and like them, Katheen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison four years later with a B.S. in Speech Therapy.

In her senior year, along came a tall, dark, and handsome Marquette dental school student, and the next chapter of their lives began. After their 1953 garden wedding at her family home in the highlands, Kathleen and Stuart lived in Milwaukee for two years until Stuart completed his degree and while Kathy was a speech therapist in Waukesha county. After fulfilling their military obligation in Hawaii, they returned to the adored hills and valleys west of Madison, and eventually decided to make their home in the pretty little village of Cross Plains, which welcomed them. They built their beloved home overlooking an "enchanted" valley framed by cornfields, where they ultimately raised six fine children and happily lived for the rest of their lives. They have been enriched every day by the beauty of the area during their 67 years of marriage. Kathleen always felt privileged to be able to be at home to raise and enjoy her children as a mother and homemaker, providing a loving and healthy home. For her, this was a fulfilling and worthy goal.

The unique, funny, and fun adult children she gave life to and was so proud of are Isabelle (Montpelier, Vt.), David and spouse, Linda (Oregon, Wis.), Chris and spouse, Mary (Wauwatosa, Wis.), Mary and spouse, Charlie Kozitzky (Middleton, Wis.), Anne and spouse, Robert Walsh (Payson, Ariz.), and Nicholas Wirth and partner, Leanne (Madison, Wis). Their precious grandchildren who have enriched our lives beyond measure are Natalie and Mia Kozitzky (Middleton, Wis.), Taylor Anne Thompson (Raleigh, N.C.), Lily and Olivia Wirth (Chicago, Ill.), and Mason Walsh (Urbandale, Iowa). She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Meredith Rousseau; and Joe Rousseau (Lancaster, Pa.). She is survived by her husband, Stuart, loving and dearly loved; her sister, Julie Adams Church (Oakland, Calif.); and brother, Richard Church (Washington D.C); as well as nephew, Michael Rousseau and wife, Janice; along with dear friends over the years, all of whom have made her life important. Kathleen felt so blessed by her family and friends and her privileged life in this amazing universe. Kathleen was a devoted daughter, loving wife, and proud mother and grandmother of the fine adults they are today. She will be dearly missed.

Due to COVID-19, a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

