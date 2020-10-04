Dyrud, M. John

WILMETTE, Ill. - M. John Dyrud, of Wilmette, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020, at age 84. He had recently moved to Oconomowoc to be close to his brother, Eric, who was by his side for his last moments.

John was born on Sept. 17, 1935, to Martinus and Blanche Dyrud, and was the oldest of their three sons. He grew up in Prairie du Chien, Wis., graduated from Campion Jesuit High School and Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., and for over 30 years lived and worked in the Winnetka/Wilmette area of Illinois. Together with his late wife, Suzy Mead Dyrud, who passed away in 2011, John pursued his interests in history as an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution (President of the Illinois Chapter and Governor of the Society of Colonial Wars) as well as actively supporting the Nashotah House Seminary in Wisconsin.

He is survived by his brothers, James (Valerie) Dyrud and Eric (Dorina) Dyrud; as well as by his daughters, Diane Desch Dyrud and Edith Hollowell Dyrud.

John will be fondly remembered by his many nephews, nieces and grandchildren whom he always gladly offered to take on trips that would teach them the greatest stories of the country and the family. He will be missed by many of his friends, old and new, close and far, since John was constantly keeping in touch and making new friends wherever his pursuits were taking him.

Interment will be at CHRIST CHURCH, 784 Sheridan Rd., Winnetka, Ill., at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020, with a Memorial Service to be held next spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Nashotah House Seminary, 2777 Mission Rd., Nashotah, WI 53058 would be appreciated. https://www.nashotah.edu/.