Creeron, Carolyn E. (Coe)

OKEE, Wis./DELTONA, Fla. - On Sept. 9, 2020, Carolyn Elizabeth Creeron, age 91, died of natural causes in Deland, Fla. She was born to Wayne and Bernice (Butcher) Coe on Aug. 3, 1929, in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1946. In 1950, she earned a B.A. in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Nov. 23, 1950, she married Frank T. Creeron Jr. They were together for 61 years, until Frank's passing in 2012, and raised five wonderful children.

After graduation, Carolyn was employed primarily at Dane County Social Services, where she was a case worker, a social worker and ultimately a social work supervisor. In 1984, she realized a dream. While working full time, she obtained a Masters of Science in Library Science from the University. After retiring from Dane County, she and Frank moved to Deltona, Fla., where she was employed at various area college and medical libraries until her full retirement in 2006.

Carolyn enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends in Deltona and at the Okee family cottage. She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother and a loyal friend to many. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Nancy Gagnon), Mary (Robert Ryden), John (Reiko), James (Patricia Loomis) and Lisa (David Schlimgen); grandchildren, Diana, Kerry, Kristin, Michael, Corey and Travis; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Treyson, Tiana, Jayden and Kaden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and her brothers, Charles and William Coe.

Special thanks to Daniel Creeron Sr., Roxanne Young, Jerry Gregory, and Elizabeth Nonnemacher for their kind-hearted assistance to her in the years preceding her death.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the outdoor covered area at QUIVEY'S GROVE, 6261 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, WI, with visitation starting at noon, followed by a brief program and a light meal. Compliance with Dane County Public Health regulations is required.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) in recognition of the care and comfort she provided to her late husband.