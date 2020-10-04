Baumann, Dennis Robert

RIDGEWAY – Dennis Robert Baumann, age 58, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Ridgeway. He was born on July 2, 1962, in Madison.

Dennis grew up in Cottage Grove and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1984. He went on to graduate from UW-Platteville, majoring in Business, and then UW-Whitewater, majoring in Education. Dennis married Dawn Miller on April 8, 1989. He became a proud father to Natalie Marie "Natty B" on Nov. 25, 1994.

Dennis worked for Webcrafters and Wisconsin Supply in Madison, then went on to teach at the Riverdale School District in Muscoda, where he worked with first, third, fourth and fifth graders for 18 years. He then moved over to the Dodgeville School District, where he taught fifth grade for five years. He was the union president at both schools and served proudly to help his fellow teachers.

Dennis loved all sports. He was a proud season ticket holder for 30 plus years for the UW Badgers football team. He proudly went to root on the Badgers in the 1994 Rose Bowl, 2017 Orange Bowl, and an NCAA Basketball final. He was a season ticket holder for UW Hockey. As an avid NASCAR lover he attended several races throughout his life, all while collecting an extensive diecast collection mostly consisting of Matt Kenseth. Dennis played softball and baseball in the Rock River league for the Cottage Grove Hybrids, then for the Home Talent league for Deerfield and Cottage Grove.

Dennis was a 30 plus year member of the WIAA Officials Association and was honored to do a Girls State Semi-Finals Basketball game in 2015. He also worked at two high school all-star games in basketball. Dennis also officiated high school baseball and football games. He really loved those Friday night games standing in the RAIN.

Dennis was a proud Bruce Springsteen fan and attended many concerts of all genres with family and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Eugene Baumann; and nephew, Michael Lenz.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Murphy) Baumann; sisters, Deborah (Ken) Behnke and Susan (Terry) Poster; sisters-in-law, Kelly (Brian) Griffin and Ginger (Tony) Cordova; along with numerous nephews and two nieces.

A private family service will be held. Visitation will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Face masks are required.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

