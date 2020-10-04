Esser, George

CROSS PLAINS - George Esser, age 87, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in the Town of Berry, the son of Mathias and Adaline (Paer) Esser. He married Barbara Ross on June 1, 1957.

George worked for Royster's for 39 years. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, baking, petting dogs and watching westerns. He was proud to be Mr. Fix-It, and most of all, he loved playing with his grandkids and great grandkids.

George is survived by his children, Rose (Jim) Riddle and William Esser; grandchildren, Tonya (Shawn) Danz Grass, Monica (Jason) Houtsinger, Stacy Colins, Matt (Rachel) Esser, Kim Esser (Ryan) and Cody Esser; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Barbara, his wife of 62 years; brothers, Andrew, Pete, Lawrence and Eugene Esser; and sisters, Theresa, Margaret, Catherine and Betty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains, at 12 noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit www.sfxcrossplains.org. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday.

The family wishes to thank the home team and in care staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to George and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

We will miss you, Bumpa.

