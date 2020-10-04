Brandt, Diane L.

SAN DIEGO, Calif./LAVALLE - Diane Lynn Brandt, age 71, of San Diego, Calif., and LaValle, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born on Jan. 7, 1949, the daughter of the late Philip and Lorraine (Goetsch) Grantin. Diane was a 1967 graduate of Webb High School. She was a mail carrier in the San Diego–Pacific Beach area for twenty-five years. Diane enjoyed gardening, canning, playing cards, college football, Packers football, her cats and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two sons, Craig Brandt (Jody Birdsill) and Jamie (Tonya) Brandt, both of LaValle; four grandchildren, Shania Brandt, Caden, Carsen and Kate Brandt; four siblings, Patti (Werner) Grantin-Gros, of Denver, Colo., Kurt (Dana) Grantin, of Prairie du Sac, Julie (Rich) Kastelitz, of Prairie du Sac and Mark Grantin (Stephanie Krumm), of Reseda, Calif.; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

