Braithwaite, Shirley and Wilmer

RICHLAND CENTER - Shirley Braithwaite, 90, of Richland Center, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Harvest Guest Home in Richland Center. Wilmer Albert Braithwaite, 90, of Richland Center, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Harvest Guest Home in Richland Center.

Shirley was born on March 19, 1930, the daughter of Dr. Charles and Nona (Burnham) Walker. She attended the Sextonville Grade School and graduated from Ithaca High School since Sextonville High School was closed in 1942. She attended the Richland County Normal and started teaching. She received her Bachelor's Degree and graduated from UW-Platteville in 1962.

Shirley married Wilmer Braithwaite in 1950, and she taught for 39 years in rural schools, State Graded Schools, Richland County Teachers College and ended her career in Ithaca Elementary with sixth grade. She was very active in Willow Valley United Methodist Church, teaching Bible School, adult classes, playing piano, and singing in the church choir for 73 years. Shirley belonged to the Teachers organization, American Legion Auxiliary, Delta Kappa Gamma, and three bowling teams. She held various offices in any organization that she was involved with.

She loved music, playing for hundreds of weddings and not so many funerals. She enjoyed singing and sang in a woman's barbershop group, in a trio with Glo Harper and Ann Hudson, and also in a mixed quartet with Orlen Richards, Lori and Peter Putz.

Wilmer was born prematurely on June 19, 1930, at home in Bloom City, to David and Merle (Martin) Braithwaite. He was named after Dr. Edwards, who aided in helping him survive. He was two-three pounds, fit in a cigar box and was incubated by the wood stove with warm towels. Dr. Edwards declared him a fighter. Wilmer attended the Bloom City Grade School and later graduated from West Lima High School, where he was active in sports.

Wilmer proudly served in the Army and supported his fellow vets and was active at the American Legion. Wilmer married Shirley (Shurl Walker) Braithwaite in 1950 while serving in the military. They lived in Boston and returned to Sextonville, Shurl's home, after his service was completed. He lived his entire life in the Richland Center area.

Wilmer worked many jobs in the Richland Center area, including Double Cola, Hardee's and various jobs at the Richland Square. He was famous for treating all the staff to strawberry shortcake for his birthday. He was a remarkable person with a quick laugh, teasing manner and was fun to be around. He was a positive, happy, people's person. Wilmer enjoyed visiting with Payton Gundlach and her dog, Molly.

One of his joys for 25 years was being Santa with his wife as Mrs. Claus at the Richland Square. Santa would greet the children and she would play the keyboard. They loved bringing happiness to the children, their families and the community. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone.

Wilmer and Shurl enjoyed 69 years of married life until Shurl's death on her 90th birthday on March 19, 2020. They died exactly six months apart.

Shirley was survived by her faithful husband of 69 years, Wilmer.

Wilmer and Shirley were survived by sister, Glo Harper of Noxon, Mont.; sister, Verna Mary Gillingham of Richland Center; dear friends, Shane and Sue Gundlach; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wilmer and Shirley were preceded in death by their parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren and Anita Braithwaite, Wayne and Delane Braithwaite, Rosie Gillingham and Mel Harper.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House, Harvest Guest Home and Hospice for their kind care. Wilmer and Shurl cherished the loving care provided by the Shane Gundlach family.

A Celebration of Life for Wilmer and Shirley will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at THE PATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at THE PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private family burial was held at the Sextonville Cemetery. The family suggests memorials in Wilmer's and Shirley's name be directed to Harvest Guest Home or the Willow Valley United Methodist Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

