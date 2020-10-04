Flansburgh, Linda J. "Flansy"

BLACK EARTH - Linda Jean "Flansy" Flansburgh, Black Earth, left us all too soon on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home, after a brief illness. She was born July 14, 1966, in Madison, to LeRoy and Jean Ann (Linde) Flansburgh.

Flansy was a 1984 graduate of LaFollette High School and graduated from Madison Area Technical College. She had been employed the past eight years at AquaFix and previously over 25 years at CUNA Mutual.

On Valentine's Day 23 years ago, she met the love of her life and partner for life, Joe Pulvermacher, who survives her. Other survivors include her parents, Roy and Jean; her sister, LeAnn (Scott) Acker; Joe's parents, Barb and George Pulvermacher; brother, Dan; sister, Joanne (Corey) Brunett; sister-in-law, Sue Pulvermacher; Jodi VanDenBergh; nephews, Elliott, Ty, Landon; and niece, Allison; numerous relatives; several godchildren; countless friends; and her three furry kids, Monte, Lucas, and Charlie, whom she rescued and adored. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents; an infant sister, Sandra; and Joe's brother, Mark.

She tended bar part time at the RBar and previously at Rocky's Tap, Connie's Home Plate. Her patrons will surely miss her smile and wit. She also volunteered with the Ashton Home Talent Team for over two decades, running the concession stand. She loved people and people loved her. She was a confirmed member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Madison.

Flansy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, annual events and traditions such as her trek to Cranberry Fest and especially the Christmas season. She loved to bake and craft. She enjoyed darts, horseshoes, volleyball and having a good time.

Linda had a gigantic heart of gold and would do anything for anyone who asked. She was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by so many who mourn her sudden passing. A drive thru visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI 53597. Memorials should be made directly to the family.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513