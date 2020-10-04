Gumz, Janice "Jan"

SUN PRAIRIE - Janice "Jan" Gumz, age 73, passed away at her home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from Ovarian Cancer. She was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on July 4, 1947, the daughter to Donald and Violet (Nichols) Reddell.

Jan was united in marriage to Merle Gumz on Sept. 27, 1969, in Richland Center. She was a graduate of Dodgeville High School and worked for Oscar Mayer/Kraft in the accounting department. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the Oscarettes.

Jan is survived by her children, David (Tammy) of Marshall, Corey (Jeanette) of Madison; grandchildren, Dylan, Danyelle, Brooke, Kayla, Cody, Chelsea and Brayden; and great-grandson, Jameson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; parents, Donald and Violet Reddell; brothers, Roger and Dennis; and special friend, Fritz Adler.

Graveside inurnment service will be held at MOUNT HOPE CEMETERY on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Robbie officiating.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054