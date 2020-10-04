Reindl, David E.

SUN PRAIRIE - David Eugene "Dave" "Gene" Reindl, 85, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Madison, Wis., where he lived and attended St. James Catholic School. In high school the family moved to Black Earth, and while attending Black Earth High School, he met the love of his life, Cecilia (Cele) O'Connell, whom he married on Sept. 3, 1955.

Dave bought a cheese factory at an auction for $2000, and that is where he and Cele started their family. Dave worked at the Black Earth Locker Plant for a few years and later became a State Farm Insurance Agent. Several years and five children later, in 1963, Dave and Cele moved their family to Sun Prairie, where they added three more children to the family, and Dave opened his own State Farm office. He was a State Farm Agent for 35 years, a position he admirably held, always doing what was best for his clients.

In his spare time, Dave enjoyed golfing, playing euchre, and spending time with family and friends, whether in person or on the phone. Dave said he either wanted to die in his sleep or on the golf course. We're all thankful it was the former, especially his great friend and golfing buddy, Hank.

Dave was such a good role model. He was a man of strong faith who loved his family fiercely and was deeply generous. He will be greatly missed by so many, including his wife of 65 years, Cele; his children, Mae (Doug) Seib, Julie (Ed) Doucette, Diane, Vince (Kelly), Bill, Rita (Scott) Gregory, Monica (Bill-d2011) Tennie, and Jeff (Marcy); along with 23 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his surviving sister/sisters-in-law, Mary (Larry) Hausner, Ann (Paul-d), Janice (Ted-d), Marge (Jerry-d), Phyllis (Don-d), Peg (Norbert-d) O'Connell, Lois (Ray-d) O'Connell, Vron (Wayne-d) Weber, and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews. We all love you and will miss you until we meet again! He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Olive; brothers, Bud (Marie-d), Paul, John (Nancy-d), Ted, Jerry, and twin, Don; and sisters, Olivia, Marguerite (Carl-d) Jones, Inez (Tom-d) Vandeveld, and Betsy (Bob-d) Hepp. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bill Tennie; and grandchildren, Greg Doucette, Quincy Reindl, Casey Bentley and Matthew Seib.

In honor of this fine man and his incredible sense of humor, let's end by sharing the obit he wrote for himself: Dave's dead. Golf clubs for sale!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sacred Hearts School Addition Fund.

