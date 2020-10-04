Menu
Patricia Welsh
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Welsh, Patricia A.

SUN PRAIRIE – Patricia A. Welsh, age 79, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on June 5, 1941, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Lloyd and Shirley Steffan. She married Edward Welsh on Feb. 9, 1974, in Madison.

She graduated from UW-Madison with B.S. degree in food science. She was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and loved attending home games.

She is survived by her son, Mike Welsh; two daughters, Laurie (Todd) Eitnier and Lisa (Tim) Fromm; brothers, John (Marilyn) Steffan, Mike (Paula) Steffan, Peter (Martha) Steffan; sisters, Mary (Bill Bernard) and Kathy (Mike) Baumgartner; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and great-grandparents.

A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

She will be dearly missed but now is getting to be with her husband, whom she loved deeply.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 4, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
October 4, 2020