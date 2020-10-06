Darnutzer, Dianne Jean

STOUGHTON - Dianne Darnutzer, born Feb. 7, 1950, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, in Stoughton, Wis. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Sr.; mother, Donna; aunt, Dolly Tolock; and grandmother, Lucille Marsh. She is survived by her brothers, Donald Jr. and David; son, John; daughter, Talitha Hovenstot; and grandchildren, Shea, Brynn and Asha.

She was born in Sparta, Wis., and attended Madison Central High School and the University of Wisconsin, where she studied art. She received a graphic arts degree from Madison Area Technical College. She lived most of her life in Madison where she worked as a graphic artist and in other positions.

Dianne enjoyed her grandchildren, her art projects, and bicycling. Following her mother's precedent, Dianne was a true friend to all animals and was inspired by the beauty and wisdom of nature. She believed that the Spirit was unlimited, infinite and, at its core, Love. May her soul find joyful freedom.

She had a generous heart and cared deeply for others, often sharing the delicious treats she would make in her kitchen.

We would like to thank Kelly Janda from the Stoughton Senior Center for all her help to Dianne.