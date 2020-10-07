Menu
Patricia Quam
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Quam, Patricia H. "Pat"

STOUGHTON - Patricia H. "Pat" Quam, age 81, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, with her daughter and her sister at her side. She was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in the Town of Blooming Grove, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Steinert) Johnson.

Patricia graduated from Stoughton High School. She married Glen "Derby" Quam on April 4, 1974, in Stoughton.

Pat and Derby worked the family farm for many years. She was a member of Rockdale Lutheran Church. Pat enjoyed gardening, nature, farming and Badgers sports. She was an excellent baker and lefse maker, sharing many of her treats with family and friends.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jenson; sister, Marlene Johnson; three brothers, Fred (Phyllis), Clarence "Gomer" (Joyce) and Bill Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Jenson and Glen "Derby" Quam; parents; and brother, Frank Johnson.

Private services will be held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Dowling presiding.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
