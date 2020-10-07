Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susanne Sullivan
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Sullivan, Susanne

COLUMBUS - Susanne K. Sullivan, age 70, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was born on Nov. 1, 1949, to Fred and Ruby (Edington) Mueller in Boscobel. She was married to Jerald Sullivan on July 12, 1969, in Muscoda. She worked at American Family Insurance for 45 years. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two children, Kimberley (Kent) Theel of De Pere and Guy (Heather) Sullivan of DeForest; sisters, Sharon Muhlenbruch of Clear Lake, Iowa, Janette (Frank) Alfano of Madison, Janice Karenbauer of Butler, Pa., Sandra Petritis of Twin Lakes, Patti Mueller of Madison; a brother, Robert Mueller of Richland Center; and grandchildren, Kaylee and Kamden Theel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her infant sister, Virginia Mae. A private family service was held with Vicar Rick Bursh officiating. Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for all their help and compassion. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.