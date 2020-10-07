Menu
Diane Johnson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Johnson, Diane Alice

OCONOMOWOC - Diane Alice Johnson passed away at home on Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 78. Diane was born on Jan. 4, 1942, in Wisconsin, to Frederick and Alice Drews. Diane is survived by her two sons, Scott (Terese) and John Stetter; grandchild, Daniel Stetter; and brothers, Dennis (Monica), Phillip (Diana) and Gordon (Pam) Drews. She is further survived by caring family and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar Ove Johnson; and her parents. Diane served the Oconomowoc community through the Chamber of Commerce. She was a successful businesswoman, avid reader, amazing gardener, and accomplished conservationist, with joy and a lifetime of dedication expressed through the fields, fens, ponds and prairie at the beloved family farm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name can be made out to: Tall Pines Conservancy. An outdoor celebration of life is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 12-3 p.m., at the Home Farm. A short memorial service is planned for 12:45 p.m. with lunch after. Social distance seating will be observed, and face masks are encouraged. Farm address: N7260 Ski Slide Road, Oconomowoc.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Home Farm
Oct
10
Memorial service
12:45p.m.
Home Farm
