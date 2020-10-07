Searls, Rosemary

DEFOREST - Rosemary Searls, age 94, passed away on Friday, Oct, 2, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1926, to William and Laura (Kreul) Bomkamp.

She was a quiet but feisty person who loved her children and grandchildren. Rosemary spent a lot of time caring for people, including her two husbands and one son. She loved playing cards and was very competitive. Rosemary was willing to grab a beer/wine cooler and play cards with anyone.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Karen (Steve) Holler; two grandchildren, Mike Holler, Amy (Nate) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Reece and Devin Wilson; two brothers, Bob (Alice) Bomkamp, Gerald (Alice) Bomkamp; two sisters-in-law, Joan Bomkamp, Fay Bomkamp; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her parents; husbands, Bob Faga, Mike Searls; child, Jerry Faga; five brothers, Evroul (Mildred) Bomkamp, Marion (Myrt) Bomkamp, Delbert Bomkamp, Bernard Bomkamp and Lauren Bomkamp; and three sisters, Eudelma (Marion) Richgels, Mag (Ken) McGuire, Bernardine (Dean) Olson.

Due to Covid no visitation will be held. A Family Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, with Father Robert Butz presiding, Father Jared Holzhunter concelebrant and Decon Kamud assisting. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

