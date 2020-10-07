Zurbuchen, Richard Gottlieb "Mercy"

VERONA - Richard Gottlieb "Mercy" Zurbuchen, 88, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020, at his Verona residence.

Mercy was born on May 23, 1932, in Verona, Wis., to parents Barthol and Emma Zurbuchen. He was the fifth of his six siblings.

After attending high school in Verona, he enlisted and proudly served in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Quantico, Va. Before enlisting in the Marines, he drove for City Car Taxi Service and that is where he met his future bride, Gladean Gullickson. He married Glad on Sept. 29, 1953; they recently just celebrated 67 years of marriage. For most of his life he drove a semi-truck and worked for various companies. Mercy was a lifelong member of the Verona American Legion Post 385 where he was the friendly bartender that everyone knew, along with Glad who ran the kitchen. Some of his favorite memories were spending time at Fish Lake and Sauk City at their trailer; he was a passionate euchre player, and he was very much a people person and enjoyed everyone's company. Mercy loved to bowl and was an avid member of the Sugar River Rider's Snowmobile Club. He was a lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ.

Mercy is survived by his beloved wife, Glad dear; two sons, David (Deb) and Kurt; four grandchildren, Becky (Dell), Jared (Hannah), Ryan (Alex), and Evan; and one great-granddaughter, Eleah; one brother, Bob (Nan) Zurbuchen; sisters-in-law, Betty and Donna, and several nieces and nephews.

Mercy is preceded in death by his parents, Barthol and Emma; his daughter, Sharon; four siblings, Harold, Kenneth, Donald, and sister, Doris.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI 53593. A private burial will follow the visitation. Please respect the guidelines and wear a mask and social distance as requested by the county. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Verona American Legion Post 385.

Mercy! Mercy! Mercy!

