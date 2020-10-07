Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn Keyes
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Keyes, Marilyn

EAST BRISTOL - Marilyn Keyes, of East Bristol, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Madison, Wis.

Marilyn had various interests, many of which she utilized to support her family: pottery, hand-crafting teddy bears, woodworking, wine and beer making, model trains, raising chickens, quilting, gardening, and reading. She was also an outstanding seamstress. She had a great respect for life and a soft spot in her heart for children. She planted seeds of love and watched them grow.

Marilyn is survived by sons, DeWayne, Daniel, and Donald Keyes; daughter, Mary (Keyes) Benkaddour; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Aubey; mother, Edna (Gallus) Aubey; stepmother, Beulah Blonigen; and sons, David and Mark Keyes.

A special thanks to granddaughter, Amy Arnesen; and longtime caregivers, Amy Ebert, Candy Kuchar, and Mary Leisemann, for their invaluable care and support of Marilyn.

Visitation will be held at the ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, Monona, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside committal service.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL
, Monona, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
October 7, 2020