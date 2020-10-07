Keyes, Marilyn

EAST BRISTOL - Marilyn Keyes, of East Bristol, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Madison, Wis.

Marilyn had various interests, many of which she utilized to support her family: pottery, hand-crafting teddy bears, woodworking, wine and beer making, model trains, raising chickens, quilting, gardening, and reading. She was also an outstanding seamstress. She had a great respect for life and a soft spot in her heart for children. She planted seeds of love and watched them grow.

Marilyn is survived by sons, DeWayne, Daniel, and Donald Keyes; daughter, Mary (Keyes) Benkaddour; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Aubey; mother, Edna (Gallus) Aubey; stepmother, Beulah Blonigen; and sons, David and Mark Keyes.

A special thanks to granddaughter, Amy Arnesen; and longtime caregivers, Amy Ebert, Candy Kuchar, and Mary Leisemann, for their invaluable care and support of Marilyn.

Visitation will be held at the ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, Monona, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside committal service.

