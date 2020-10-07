Williams, Mary Burke

SUN PRAIRIE - Mary Burke Williams, age 92, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020. She was born on Oct. 19, 1927, in New Diggins, Wis., daughter of Leo and Josephine (Lacke) Burke. She was united in marriage to Nathan Williams on Nov. 27, 1946. Together they were married 68 1/2 years. They raised two children, Linda and David Williams.

After living on Lake Wisconsin for 33 years, she moved to Sun Prairie in 2006. She graduated from Edgewood High School. Her family was the most important thing to her; she always put her family's wants and needs ahead of her own.

Mary loved her crafting. Sewing, creating pottery, painting, needlepoint, and crocheting were among many of her crafting talents.

She was also a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Albert's Catholic Church in Sun Prairie for many years.

Mary is survived by her son, David (Kathy) Williams; grandchildren, Karen Kalinoski, Robert Corcoran, Amy Williams, Jesse Sieger, Sandra Kiest, and Elizabeth Sieger; 11 great-grandchildren, Brigham, Brittney, Brielle, Briana, Adam, Ava, Rowan, Zander, Griffen, Sierra and Hudson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Kenley and Kal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan; daughter, Linda Williams; and brother, Leo R. Burke.

The family would like to thank Senior Helpers for their years of companionship and help with both Mary and Nate.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

