Breitenbach, Mark Douglas

REEDSBURG - Mark Douglas Breitenbach, age 67, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Mark was born on Oct. 24, 1952, to parents, Don and Evelyn (Curtis) Breitenbach. He graduated from McFarland High School in 1970, where he excelled academically and as a wrestler. Mark led a purposely simple life and rejected any notion that happiness could be obtained through material possession. Instead, Mark obtained happiness from his three passions in life: family, farming, and workmanship.

Mark's love of farming (and especially cows) began in junior high, through his showing of cattle in the local 4H program. After graduation, Mark purchased and operated a dairy and tobacco farm in Brooklyn, Wis. Mark's love of the mountains eventually drew him to Montana, and his devotion to the life of agriculture continued through his work at Montana State University's Southern Agricultural Research Center. Mark also owned his own carpentry business in Montana, and he prided himself with a strong work ethic. And while his accomplishments were many, Mark often remarked that his proudest was raising his three children. Mark eventually found his way back to Wisconsin, ultimately retiring to the Reedsburg area.

Mark is survived by his father, Don; sons, Joseph (Jasmine) and Paul; daughter, Amanda (David); grandchildren, Evelyn and Mason; siblings, Scott (Ann), Janet (Eric), Kathy, Lynne (David), and Kurt (Laura); brother-in-law, John "Doc" Casey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by his extended family whom he loved so much and who loved him equally in return, including Barb Wark, with whom he proudly raised his three children, and the Embertson, Suralski and Ingwell families.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn; his sister, Karen; and his foster brother, Verdell Hollow Horn Bear.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, outside of the RYAN FUNERAL HOME– NORTH SIDE CHAPEL, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with a private service to follow at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Blooming Grove Cemetery, Pflaum Rd. Madison, Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

(608) 249-8257