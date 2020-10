Moellenberndt, Wallace R.

SUN PRAIRIE - Wallace R. Moellenberndt, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020,

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at SACRED HEARTS CHURCH. A full obit will be in Sunday's paper.

