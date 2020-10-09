Jerred, Mary Ann

MONONA - Mary Ann Jerred, age 78, of Monona, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born at the Swedish Hospital in Buffalo, Minn., to Alfred Oliver and Anna Emma (née Schubert) Anderson. After starting her education in a one-room schoolhouse, she graduated with the class of 1960 from Buffalo High School. Mary Ann married Jack Jerred in 1986, in Madison.

Mary Ann was an active member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church, serving frequently as a greeter, participating in bake sales and volunteering with other fund-raising events. She enjoyed assembling bags of school supplies for children every year as part of a project through Lutheran World Relief. Mary Ann loved to join her church sisters in the Salome Circle for Bible study and other fun activities as part of the Red Hat Society. She was a lifelong athlete and loved team sports of all kinds, excelling at anything she tried. Until the disruption of COVID-19 this past year, she continued to work out at Planet Fitness in Monona several days a week.

Mary Ann was an avid member and past president of the Madison Curling Club, where she won numerous pins and awards for her competitive play. Over the course of her long career as a curler, she played on teams that competed in countless events, bonspiels, and even the Badger State Games. While she loved participating in the sport, one of her favorite activities was socializing with her fellow curlers and welcoming new members to the Club. She enjoyed mentoring others, and she was always glad to have new curlers on her teams. Mary Ann also used her previous work experience as a proof-reader and print buyer in the advertising industry to publish the Club's newsletter (Along the Hogline) for many years. She was particularly dedicated to the annual Curl for Cancer Bonspiel held at the club every March, frequently raising the most funds of any member for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. In recognition of her dedication to the sport and club, Mary Ann received the Jim and Marian Cottrell service award for countless hours of volunteering in 2001, and she was recently named an honorary member for life.

Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters from a previous marriage, Carrie Mainquist, Sara Mainquist and her husband, Daniel C. Rodriguez; granddaughter, Meghan Avis Rodriguez; sister, Karen "Sophie" and her husband, Mike Carter; brother, Dave Anderson; brother, James "Andy" and his wife, Jess Anderson; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; daughter, Amy Carolyn Mainquist, who died at birth; and several beloved cat companions.

A private memorial service will be held, officiated by Pastor Everett Mitchell of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Mary Ann's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the WATCH WEBCAST link at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Ann's honor to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Wisconsin Public Radio, or to the charity of one's choice.

Mary Ann had an amazing life that was filled with fun and many adventures with her friends and loved ones. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420