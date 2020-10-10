Hadley, Michelle "Shelly" (Duncan)

MADISON – Shelly (Duncan) Hadley, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UW Hospital, after suffering from Metastatic Breast Cancer – Stage IV.

Being a fighter all her life, Shelly endured and survived breast cancer 25 years ago, only to have it re-emerge again this fall. She refused to give up until the very end, even saying "I am not leaving!" which was her way of refusing to give up her battle with cancer while she was in UW-Hospital.

Shelly was united in marriage with her husband, James "Jimmy" Hadley, on Oct. 1, 2005. Their relationship was one of love, admiration, and mutual respect. They always took the time to care for and listen to one another, so much so that after Shelly was admitted to the hospital, they were still able to celebrate their 15th anniversary with a white linen tablecloth dinner, though of course with the help of one of the nurses, who took it upon herself to surprise them with their anniversary dinner that evening.

That was who Shelly was: friends with everyone, listening to anyone, willing to help with any and all, not to mention her lifelong friendships with her girlfriends from their self-proclaimed "Sisters of the Rat Pack."

Shelly worked as a massage therapist and an in-home caretaker, since these traits and gifts came naturally to her. Shelly's patients, clients, friends, and family loved her for who she was, and she loved them equally as much.

Shelly also loved animals more than anyone could ever witness, including their two furry children (dogs), Emma and Kayce, who were just the latest two in a long line of favorites, along with the horses she loved to work with and care for, as well as her endless love for butterflies.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Jimmy of Los Angeles; his son, Michael, and daughter, Jaime of Los Angeles; her brother, Brad Duncan (wife, Susan and their daughters, Meredith and Natalie) of Prospect, Ky.; along with Shelly's nephews and nieces, Jamie Tourdot, Jeff Tourdot, and Jill Duncan, and their children, all of who adored her, and she adored them. She had a profound effect on all of them, and equally each of them on her.

Shelly was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Duncan; her father, John Duncan; her sister, Debra Duncan; and grandparents, Lloyd and Lavon Birdsell and Madeline Duncan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation and the American Breast Cancer Society.

The family is planning a casual get-together to honor Shelly and to share any memories and a few laughs at The Vintage from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the outdoor beer garden, located at 600 Water Street, Sauk City, WI 53583. Phone (608) 370-8200.