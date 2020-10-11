Flanagan, Gertrude M. "Trudi"

MADISON - Gertrude M. "Trudi" Flanagan, age 91, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Trudi was born on Jan. 4, 1929, to the late Peter and Mary Neal in Summerville, S.C. Trudi grew up in Summerville during the depression and World War II with her two sisters (Mary and Barbara) and two brothers (Elmo and George). After training as a practical nurse in South Carolina, Trudi moved to Chicago to care for polio victims and to pursue her college degree. While in Chicago, Trudi met the love of her life, John Flanagan, and they were married in 1959.

Trudi worked as a Registered Nurse on the Cardiac Unit at the Veterans Hospital in Madison for many years. She was dedicated and took great pride in her work. She was also a fearless and tenacious soul who stood her ground against all comers when advocating for her patients.

The Roman Catholic church was a pillar in Trudi's life, and she nurtured and abided a deep faith in God, leaning on Him during difficult times and using her faith as a compass to guide her actions.

Trudi is survived by her sons, Jack, Neal and Paul; daughters-in-law, Lisa, Heidi and Laura; grandchildren, Liam, Caitlin, Erin, Eleanor and Rose; and sibling, sister Mary Thomas Neal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Oct. 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison. The service will be available via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87342146717.

The family has designated Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for memorial contributions.

The family deeply appreciates the compassionate care that the staff at Covenant Oaks provided to her for nearly a decade. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434