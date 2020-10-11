Rector, Charles Lee "Chuck"

MADISON - Charles Lee "Chuck" Rector, age 56, of Madison, Wis., passed away at home on Aug. 25, 2020. Charles was born on Sept. 13, 1963, the son of Charles "Punky" Lengyel and Harleen "Jean" Rector.

Chuck enjoyed working on cars, watching movies, and listening to music, among many other things, but mostly spending time with his family and friends, of which he had many! He will be deeply missed by the lives he has touched.

Chuck is survived by his children, Stefani, Trinity, Brittany, Timothy; grandchildren, Jonathan and Kayli; mother, Harleen; father, Charles; brother, Robert (Tari); sisters, Teresa (Don) Busch, Dawn (Alan) Gundlach; aunts, uncles and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie, and other relatives.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.