MADISON - Vicki Brown of Madison, age 70, left us on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Rockford, Ill., to Harry and Arline (Schwartz) Peterson. Vicki grew up on the family farm near Brodhead, Wis., and graduated from Brodhead High School in 1968.

Following high school, Vicki enrolled at UW-Platteville, graduating in 1972 with her B.S. degree in Education. While at Platteville she met her future husband, Ed. They married Aug. 21, 1971, had two great children, and enjoyed 49 wonderful years together.

Vicki's life-long love of reading lead her to earn an M.S. degree in Teaching Reading from UW-Madison in 1976. She then began her teaching career in the Monticello and New Glarus elementary schools. After a brief interlude, to ensure her boys got a proper start on their educations, she joined the Madison Metropolitan School District where she worked until health issues forced her to retire in 2012. She treasured the many friends she made, both faculty and students, at each stop in her career.

She was an avid Badgers, Brewers and Packers fan. Her support of Badger Hockey took her and Ed to several national tournaments, starting in Boston in 1973. The boys were able to join them for trips to Detroit and Milwaukee. Vicki organized summer vacation trips that centered around stops in cities with major league baseball teams and zoos. She made sure her boys got out of school early so they could get to Milwaukee to witness Robin Yount's 3000th hit.

Vicki's hobbies included counted cross-stitch and reading. Her home was decorated with her cross-stitch projects, which changed with the seasons. Her reading list centered around murder mysteries and historical fiction.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband; sons, Tim (Laura) of Oregon, Wis., and Marc of Shorewood, Wis.; grandchildren, Ashley, Brianna, and Garrett; brothers, Jan (Carolyn) Peterson of Janesville, and Dale (Marcia) Peterson of Orfordville; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends to mourn her.

A drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Madison Public Library Foundation-Goodman South Madison Endowment or the Henry Vilas Zoo - two places dear to her heart.

Vicki's family would like to extend their thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for helping her, and them, through the final days. They also extend a heartfelt Thank You and very sincere grateful appreciation to the staff at Oak Park Place II for the care and friendship they extended to her, and her family, over the past six years. You truly treated her as if she was your Mom or Grandma. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

