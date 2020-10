Mikkelson, Hazel

MADISON - Hazel Mikkelson, age 100, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Hazel, the youngest of three daughters, was born on March 18, 1920, to Olaf and Hannah (Kvitle) Solberg. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Mikkelson. In keeping with Hazel's wishes, a private family burial will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420