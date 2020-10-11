Papez, Elaine D. (nee Schad)

MADISON - Elaine D. Papez, age 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1928, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Viola (nee Saubert) and Dr. Charles Schad.

Elaine attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, R. I., where her father was stationed during World War II. She received her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and a graduate degree from Marquette University. She married James Papez on June 20, 1953. Elaine taught Math at Milwaukee Area Technical College and later worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She enjoyed camping, biking, spending time with her family and world adventures. She lived a full life.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jim; parents; and brother, Charles Schad. She is survived by her son, David (Carrie) Papez; and daughter, Vicki (Ted) Slavik; grandchildren, Jesse (Kristi) Papez, Michael (Leah) Papez, Katrina Slavik and Kailey Slavik; great-granddaughters, Keaton and Rozalyn Papez; brother, Russell (Mary) Schad; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In light of the Covid 19 pandemic, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

