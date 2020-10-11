Hayden, Dustin Alan

MADISON - Dustin Alan Hayden, age 37, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1983, to Alan Hayden and Debra Brown

Dustin was a truly sweet and good person who had an infectious smile. He was an avid sports fan who loved all sports. Anytime a team was winning, that is who he would be cheering for. Dustin's favorite place in the world was going to the library, but with Covid shutting them down, he ended up spending a lot of time going to the zoo. He will be deeply missed by many people.

Dustin is survived by parents, Alan (Kara) Hayden, Debra (Dave) Brown; brothers, Ryan (Beth) Brown, Timothy (Jennifer) Brown; grandparents, Gloria Brown, Nancy (Jerry) Slominski; nephews, Maddigan Brown, Beckett Brown; and other cousins, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joyce (Robert) Hayden, Rusty (Betty) Nyborg, David Brown Sr.; and uncle, Kevin Nyborg.

The family would like to thank everyone for all the kindness given to Dustin over the years.

No services will be held at this time.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257