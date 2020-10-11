Larson, Clair Howard

DEFOREST – Clair Howard Larson, age 90, passed away Oct. 8, 2020. He was born March 20, 1930, one of nine children, to parents Theodore and Cora (Waffell) Larson.

He married Judith L. (Rampenthal) Larson on July 10, 1971. She preceded him in death in 1998.

He is survived by his children, Kristine (Douglas) DeVilbiss, Doug (Janice) McKaig, and Shelley McKaig; grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Megan, Ryan, Matthew, Katy, Royston, Kristina; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Rd. BB, Madison, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

