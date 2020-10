Armstrong, Doris D.

WAUNAKEE - Doris D. Armstrong, age 92, of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.