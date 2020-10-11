Barman, Venida Marie (Haag)

SUN PRAIRIE - Venida Marie (Haag) Barman, age 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1937, in the Town of Dane, to Joseph L. Haag and Louisa (Esser) Haag. Venida married Donald J. Barman on Oct. 4, 1955, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dane, Wis. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church for many years.

Venida (Mom) knew hard work growing up on the family farm, being the sixth of ten children. Mom and Dad raised their eight children on a farm in Sun Prairie. She enjoyed being outside, sewing, cooking, canning her garden goods, and playing cards. Mom also enjoyed visiting family, friends, and her classmates.

During her time in assisted living, Venida made new friends and enjoyed Word Searches and putting together jigsaw puzzles, so much so, that she was known as the "puzzle lady."

Venida is survived by her children, Anita, Sue (Steve) Zimbrich, Donnie Jr. (Sue), Judy (Jim) Geisthardt, Gary (Yvonne Dahl), Jeff (Lisa); and son-in-law, Neal Krisher; along with 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Venida is further survived by her sisters, Donna Werla, Jean Ripp, Louise Dresen, and Barbara Dresen; and many other nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; daughters, Cheryl Barman and LuAnn Krisher; brothers, Cyril, Linus, Robert, and Joseph Haag; and sister, Evangeline Kalscheuer.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for the care of Venida for over nine years and Agrace HospiceCare and Cress Funeral Service for their services.

Venida will be brought to her final place of rest in a private family service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.

"Thank you, Mom, for being you. Love you."

