Lytle, Charlotte P.

MADISON - Charlotte P. Lytle, age 91, died on Oct. 12, 2020, after a short illness. Born Charlotte Manson to Forest and Henrietta Manson on March 8, 1929. Charlotte grew up on Madison's East Side, graduating from East High School in 1946.

Charlotte worked for many Madison businesses, usually as a bookkeeper, and on June 23, 1951, married James S. Lytle at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Madison. Jim and Char were married for 52 years until Jim's death in 2003. Weekends would find Jim and Char enjoying their favorite pastime, camping at Duck Creek Campground in Wyocena. They spent many enjoyable summers at Duck Creek.

Charlotte is survived by her son David (Colleen) Lytle; and three grandchildren, Lindsay (Andy) Ott, Matthew R. Lytle, and Patrick D. Lytle. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Findley Ott and Jaxton Ott.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and two sons, Daniel James Lytle and Robert Ren Lytle.

The family wants to thank the care staff at Oakwood East Health and Rehab Center for providing Charlotte with top quality care while she stayed there. We would especially like to thank Nurse Ann for her kindness and compassion for Charlotte over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at ST. DENNIS PARISH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison. Visitation will be from 10:30 – 11 a.m. with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the F. R. Manson Dream Scholarship Fund, c/o UW Stout Foundation 320 N. Broadway St. Menomonie, WI 54751.

