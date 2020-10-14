Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leila Reeder
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Reeder, Leila Mae

MADISON - Leila Mae "Lee" Reeder, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Lodi, the daughter of Floyd and Francis (Falkenstein) Brockway.

Leila is survived by her son, Steve (Carmen) Reeder; daughter, Lori (Rob) Larson; two grandsons, Cody Reeder and Max Brown; three granddaughters, Nikki (Frankie) Woppert, Samantha Brown and Cierra Reeder (Nick Rolli); and sister, LaVonne Slack. She was preceded in death by husband, Douglas Reeder; her parents; and brother, Merald Brockway.

A funeral service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with Pastor Bradley Van Fossen presiding. A public visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the family. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's Thursday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Oct
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
505 Dempsey Road, Madison, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.