Reeder, Leila Mae

MADISON - Leila Mae "Lee" Reeder, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Lodi, the daughter of Floyd and Francis (Falkenstein) Brockway.

Leila is survived by her son, Steve (Carmen) Reeder; daughter, Lori (Rob) Larson; two grandsons, Cody Reeder and Max Brown; three granddaughters, Nikki (Frankie) Woppert, Samantha Brown and Cierra Reeder (Nick Rolli); and sister, LaVonne Slack. She was preceded in death by husband, Douglas Reeder; her parents; and brother, Merald Brockway.

A funeral service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with Pastor Bradley Van Fossen presiding. A public visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the family. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's Thursday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

