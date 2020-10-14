Chapman, Beth Hartley

MILWAUKEE - Beth Hartley Chapman, widow of the late William P. Chapman and a resident of St. John's on the Lake in Milwaukee, fulfilled her life's journey on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She enriched the world around her through her devotion to her family and generous contributions of her time and talents to the community and arts.

Beth was born in Oakdale, Calif., to Russell Everett Hartley and Mabel Adella (nee Simmonds) Hartley on Feb. 8, 1922. She met the love of her life while attending the University of California-Berkeley but left school to be a war bride. While her husband fought overseas, she earned her B. A. degree from Berkeley and taught school. After the war, she gave birth to four sons and moved the family to Milwaukee in 1956. She and Bill resided in Fox Point for many years while raising their family and becoming active in civic and charitable pursuits.

The list of Beth's accomplishments and activities to help further the quality of life in the community is long. She held official positions and board memberships in the Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum, Charles Allis Art Museum, Milwaukee Symphony Women's League, Nature Conservancy, Women's Club of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Garden Club Federation, Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and the Milwaukee Public Museum. Beth generously volunteered at and contributed to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Milwaukee Art Museum and Boy Scouts of America, among many other social or civic organizations. She was an active member of the Women's Club, University Club and Town Club, where she enjoyed mixing with friends and playing tennis, racquetball and bridge.

Beth was predeceased by her husband, Bill; son, Bruce; sister, Marie Hartley; and brothers, Howard and Jack. She is survived by sister, Lois Ann Hunter; sons, Craig (Mary Ann), Brian (Nancy), and Dean; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mohsen Mahmoud), Paul (Ty), Thomas (Lauren), Daniel (Jami), Abigail (Paul Musselman), Rebecca (Jordan Adams), and Anne (Ben Kaldunski); and seven great-grandchildren.

The family plans a small graveside service at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. A memorial service at Milwaukee's Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to honor her life make a donation to Villa Terrace.

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, Wis., is assisting the family.

(414) 962-8383

www.feerickfuneralhome.com