Swayzee, Charles Thomas "Tom"

MIDDLETON - Charles Thomas "Tom" Swayzee, age 80, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Middleton, Wis. He was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in New Castle, Ind., the son of Wayne and Verna (Clark) Swayzee. He married Gloria Schultz on June 22, 1974.

Tom owned Pins-N-Pleats and Swayzee Products in Middleton. He was an avid sports enthusiast.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Susan (Ken) Shelley, Thomas N. Swayzee, Nicole (Matt) Lehmann, Amanda (Brendan) Adams and McKenzie (Chad) Ellickson; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry and Jim (Franziska). He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family are invited to a drive through visitation from the safety of your vehicle at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Please use the Elmwood Avenue driveway entrance. A public outside gathering will follow at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people may visit with the family at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

