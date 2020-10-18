Wichern, William K. "Bill"

MADISON – William K. "Bill" Wichern, born Aug. 26, 1946, lifelong resident of Madison, passed peacefully at home on Sept. 7, 2020.

Bill was the seventh son of Harold J. and Lelah E. (Hogan) Wichern. Bill graduated from East Sr. High School in 1965 and was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1969, achieving the rank of SP-5. After his service and backpacking across Europe, he finished his higher education majoring in Meteorology, then putting his education to work at WHA/PBS. Bill was an avid sports fan, centering on baseball, with a passion for Madison rec softball. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Donald, Robert, Harold Jr., Lee, Dean and Frank. He is survived by a dozen nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, there are no service plans at this time.