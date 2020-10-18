Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Wichern
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Wichern, William K. "Bill"

MADISON – William K. "Bill" Wichern, born Aug. 26, 1946, lifelong resident of Madison, passed peacefully at home on Sept. 7, 2020.

Bill was the seventh son of Harold J. and Lelah E. (Hogan) Wichern. Bill graduated from East Sr. High School in 1965 and was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1969, achieving the rank of SP-5. After his service and backpacking across Europe, he finished his higher education majoring in Meteorology, then putting his education to work at WHA/PBS. Bill was an avid sports fan, centering on baseball, with a passion for Madison rec softball. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Donald, Robert, Harold Jr., Lee, Dean and Frank. He is survived by a dozen nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, there are no service plans at this time.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.