Gill, Suzanne Lee

MADISON - Suzanne Lee Gill, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Madison, Wis., daughter to James and Mary Ellen (Bakken) Tetzlaff. Sue was united in marriage to James R. Gill on Dec. 26, 1964, in Madison. They were married for 55 years and together raised two children.

Sue graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1964. She worked at home taking care of her family for many years. She also worked at Piggly Wiggly where she met Jim, and worked various other jobs, retiring from Hallman Lindsey Paints.

She enjoyed raising her family, visiting the family cabin, which was her heaven on earth, participating in Card Club, bowling, and attending craft shows.

She only lived in two homes her whole life and was very proud of that. Her family meant the world to her. Sue was the rock of the family and remained strong and positive throughout many illnesses. Sue will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, David (Sara), Daniel (Kristina); sister-in-law, Lynn Kosinski; brother-in-law, Mike (Terri) Gill; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two siblings; many uncles; aunts; cousins; dear friends; and her card club girls of 48 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother and father-in-law, Bill and Betty Gill.

A gathering will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.

Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, Age at Home, and many family and friends.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666