Andersen, Jacqueline Lee "Jackie"

VERONA – Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Andersen, 82, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Jackie was born to John F. and Hazel C. Rauscher on March 13, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1956, Jackie graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids, where she was very active in band, yearbook, and many other activities. Jackie attended Iowa State University, where she earned a B.S. in Textiles and Clothing. While at Iowa State, Jackie met John Andersen. They were married on Aug. 31, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State in 1960, Jackie moved to Fort Benning, Ga., with her husband who was serving in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps. Their first two children were born at Fort Benning, and their third and fourth children were born in Ames, Iowa, while John was working and attending graduate school.

Jackie's true passion was caring for her four children; however, she also worked for a short time as a teaching assistant at Orchard Ridge Middle School and as a secretary in the Madison School District Integrated Student Services Department. Following her retirement in 1994, Jackie and John spent countless hours caring for their grandchildren and attending hundreds of their school and sporting events. A woman of strong faith, Jackie volunteered many hours working at West Middleton Lutheran Church and the Middleton Outreach Ministry Food Pantry. In later years, Jackie became a proud member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; and brothers-in-law, Gary Clemmens and John Siperly. Jackie is survived by her children, Randall (Kathy) Andersen (Madison), Martin (Amy) Andersen (New Glarus), James Andersen (Verona) and Julie (Greg) Kant (Verona); seven grandchildren, McKinley Kant (Madison), Dallas (Châu) Andersen (Arlington, Texas), Shannon Kant (Verona), Brett Andersen (Minneapolis, Minn.), Justin Kant (Verona), Reagan Andersen (Fort Worth, Texas) and Eric Andersen (LaCrosse). Jackie is also survived by her sisters, Linda Clemmens (Des Moines, Iowa) and Kathy Siperly (Morrison, Ill.)

A service for immediate family members will be held at First Lutheran Church, 711 N. Pleasant View Road, Middleton, on Oct. 25, 2020, with the Rev. Connie Matye presiding. Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Jackie's name to West Middleton Lutheran Church, 3763 Pioneer Rd., Middleton, WI 53593. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761