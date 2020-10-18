Anderson, Diane Lynn

VERONA - Diane Lynn Anderson, age 60, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1960, in Madison, to Samuel and Patricia (Dunn) Kubly. Diane graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1978. She worked as a court clerk for the Dane County Courthouse and performed exceptionally well with her work until her retirement in 2017. Diane lived her life to the fullest with the things she loved to do, which included reading, traveling, spending time with her extensive family, watching Lifetime and Hallmark channel movies, being devoted to all things Halloween and Christmas, and devoting her energy to being the best mom she could be.

Diane is survived by her son, Parker; husband, Lee; two stepsons, Robert and Nate Anderson; step-granddaughter, Braelynn Holtz; step-grandson, Hunter Anderson; nine sisters, Sharon Draeger, Kathy (Ron) Thorson, Jeanne Kubly, Bonnie Kubly, Mary Kubly, Connie Kubly, Karin Finken, Patti (Robert) Brown and Pamela Kubly; two brothers, William (Mary) Kubly and Dennis (Taffee) Kubly; her aunt, Mary Dunn; and her fur babies, Dennis and Mickey. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Darlene Landen and Debora Suchomel; and three brothers, Thomas Kubly, Jeffrey Kubly and Michael Kubly.

A celebration of life for Diane will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angel's Wish pet adoption center (angelswish.org) in Diane's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and messages of remembrance may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

