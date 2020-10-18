McKendry, Thomas Joseph

LAKE MILLS - Thomas Joseph McKendry, age 66, was born to eternal life on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, in Menomonee Falls, Wis. He was born to life on Dec. 29, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the son of William and Esther McKendry.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Colleen (nee McNamara) for 37 years; dear father of Maxwell (Dana Luisier) and Ross McKendry; loving son of Esther and the late William McKendry; brother of Barbara (Ken), Larry (Karen), Kathy (Linda), Patrick (Theresa), Paul (Gail), Marilyn (David) Smiatacz, Nancy (Steve) Iatrow and Eileen (Mark) Petroff; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is survived by many other relatives and friends.

The public may attend a visitation or drive through and visit from the comfort and safety of your vehicle at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people can be outside of their vehicles at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

