MONONA – Claire "Robbie" Robinson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born in Montello, Wis., on Sept. 30, 1927, the fifth of eleven children born to Samuel Robinson and his wife, Lucy (Cummings) Robinson.

Robbie graduated from Montello High School in 1945, receiving letters in boxing, track, cheerleading and basketball. He was given "The Best All-Around Student" award at graduation. After graduation, at age 17, he joined his six brothers serving in the U.S. Navy.

After the war, he returned home and joined the Masonic Lodge and enrolled in Ripon College. He transferred to the UW-Madison and graduated in 1952. He met and married Shirley Severson in 1953. He was employed for a short time at Wisconsin State Employment Service and then began his lifelong career at Farmers Mutual/American Family Insurance Co. that spanned 47 years.

He served on the Board of Directors at the East YMCA, was a 70-year member of the Masonic Lodge No. 141, American Legion Post No. 351, and a member of Monona United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for 30 years. He enjoyed volunteer work at St. James Catholic School, loved to garden and travel, cheer on the state sports teams, and was an avid reader.

Claire is survived by his wife, Shirley; and four children, Joan Hagedorn, Lynn (Roger) Hovey, Brad Robinson and Brock Robinson. He was proud of his five grandchildren, Darcy DuBois (Bryon Cherry), John (Lindsay) DuBois, Melissa (Matthew) Chadwick, Richard (Hannah) Hagedorn and Matthew (Natalie) Hovey. In addition, he marveled at his 11 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Cassie, Justin, Andrew, William, Amelia, Miles, Tessa, Claire, Callahan and Chloe. He is further survived by his siblings, Janis Neale, Sharon (Dave) Clark, and Ralph (Linda) Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bob, Jack, Don, Bill, Bette, Ken and Ruth; and son-in-law, Richard Hagedorn.

The public may visit family, drive through style, from the comfort and safety of your vehicle at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Burial will be held at Oakhill Cemetery next to the family farm near Westfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Claire's name to Monona United Methodist Church or St. James Sister Kathleen Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

