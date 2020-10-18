Kinney, Sally C. (James)

BLUE RIVER - Sally C. (James) Kinney, age 89, of Blue River, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in El Reno, Okla.

She was born to Lester and Vera (Larimer) James on April 27, 1931, in Blue River. She married John "Jack" Kinney on July 12, 1952, and they lived a full life on the farm they ran together. After Sally graduated from Blue River High School (1949), she went on to earn her Bachelor of Music Education (1953) from the University of Wisconsin and Master of Education (1968) from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Sally was probably best known as "Mrs. Kinney" to innumerable students, as she was a committed, beloved music teacher in the Blue River and Riverdale School Districts for over 45 years. She found great pride in her students and loved giving them the joy of music. She was a dedicated volunteer for the betterment of the Blue River community.

Sally is survived by her daughter, JoEllen (Philip) Knoble of Yukon, Okla.; one granddaughter, Kristin (Sarah) Knoble-Swanson; and two great-grandchildren, Marigold and Linus of Minneapolis, Minn. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Ellen (James) Shumate; and an infant brother, James James.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.kendallfuneralservice.com.