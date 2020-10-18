Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sally Kinney
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Kinney, Sally C. (James)

BLUE RIVER - Sally C. (James) Kinney, age 89, of Blue River, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in El Reno, Okla.

She was born to Lester and Vera (Larimer) James on April 27, 1931, in Blue River. She married John "Jack" Kinney on July 12, 1952, and they lived a full life on the farm they ran together. After Sally graduated from Blue River High School (1949), she went on to earn her Bachelor of Music Education (1953) from the University of Wisconsin and Master of Education (1968) from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Sally was probably best known as "Mrs. Kinney" to innumerable students, as she was a committed, beloved music teacher in the Blue River and Riverdale School Districts for over 45 years. She found great pride in her students and loved giving them the joy of music. She was a dedicated volunteer for the betterment of the Blue River community.

Sally is survived by her daughter, JoEllen (Philip) Knoble of Yukon, Okla.; one granddaughter, Kristin (Sarah) Knoble-Swanson; and two great-grandchildren, Marigold and Linus of Minneapolis, Minn. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Ellen (James) Shumate; and an infant brother, James James.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.kendallfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Service Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.