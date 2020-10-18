Menu
William Sebert
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Sebert, William R. "Seebs"

LEESBURG, Fla. - William R. "Seebs" Sebert, 73, of Madison, Wis./Leesburg, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 14, 2020. He was born on Sept. 4, 1947, to the late Phyllis (Loe) and the late Russell Sebert.

Bill was born and raised in Madison, Wis., and attended the Madison West High School. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He spent his entire career in the registrar's office at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and retired in 2005. He had many fond memories of his time at the University.

Bill was an avid sports and Badger fan. He loved UW hockey and traveled to many hockey games and tournaments. He was an original member of the Hockey Backers Club that supported and attended hockey games throughout the country. He served on the Board of Directors of the Blue Line Club. He loved collecting antiques and collectables. He spent many hours refinishing furniture with his wife. Bill was a passionate golfer who enjoyed spending time on the links with his friends. He was a good and loyal friend to those who knew him.

Bill married the love of his love, Norma (Kempema) Sebert, on Aug. 17, 1996. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, antiquing and wine tasting together.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma; his sister, Nancy (Gene) Rosenthal; his niece, Roxanne (Mitchell) Christenson; and nephew, Ryan (Dana) Rosenthal.

There will be celebration of Bill's life in Madison, Wis., in the summer of 2021.

You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
Dear Norma, Nancy and family. I was Phyllis´s Hospice RN for 5 1/2 years. I still have loving memories of her to this day. I am so sorry to hear of Bill´s passing and wanted to reach out to you all and express my sincere condolences. I know Phyllis loved Bill and Nancy very much and I remember you both as being loving , attentive children. I see that Bill and Norma have moved to FLorida and I have to, now residing in Estero ( south of FT Myers) My prayers go out for Bill, Phyllis and all of you during this time. May God Bless ...
Deb Smith
October 18, 2020