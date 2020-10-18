Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Glade

Glade, Thomas F.

MADISON - Thomas F. Glade, 77, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Tom was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. Tom's primary occupation and passion was training crows.

Tom was beloved for his quirky sense of humor and his ability to make others laugh.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Joe.

Tom's caregivers made a big difference in his quality of life. We would especially like to thank Tara Randl, Mohamed Hashi, James Hagen, Rama Jallow, Samuel Muon, Jennifer Bast and Jessica Walton of Community Living Connections for their loving care of Tom, and the staff of St. Mary's Adult Day Center, especially Becky Kovalaske, his social worker, and Denise Hemling, his RN at St. Mary's.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.