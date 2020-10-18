Wilder, Jean Ann

MADISON - Jean Ann Wilder, age 87, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, at Oakwood Village. She was born on Dec. 4, 1932, to Homer and Laura Gladys (Kislia) Hamilton, in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Theodore Wilder on July 27, 1955, in Sioux City.

Jean went to Iowa State University in Ames and graduated with her bachelor's degree in teaching. Jean was a Marine Corps wife, and was awarded military wife of the year. After Marine Corps retirement, they resided in Madison, Wis. She held many jobs, including teaching at St. Mary of the Lake in Westport, Program Director at Colonial Club in Sun Prairie, and working at Wisconsin Cheeseman. She was Director at Girl Scout Camp Blackhawk for Women's Week for over 35 years. Jean enjoyed Sanibel Island shelling, girl scouting, volunteering, quilting, painting, and was an avid crafter.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Ronald) Hoffman and Leilani (Jeffrey) Schirmer; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lawler, Melissa (Daniel) Hollander, Brandon (Magdalena) Schirmer, Charles Miller, Patrick (Heather) Miller, and Kislia (Alex) Lansing; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, Jacob, Emma, Theodore, Richard, Laura, and Benjamin; son-in-law, Mark Miller; brother, James Hamilton; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Theodore Wilder; daughter, Laura (Wilder) Miller; stepmother, Margaret Ann (Brown) Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Mary Claire Hamilton.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care.

